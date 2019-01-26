Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Caught in limited role
Gibbons produced two goals on six shots through nine games this month.
Gibbons, who also added a helper over that span, continues to serve in a bottom-six capacity. He racked up 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) to complement a plus-10 rating with the Devils last season, and few hockey pundits could have foreseen Gibbons averaging about four fewer minutes per game with Anaheim. But that's the reality of the situation, despite the fourth-year pivot playing for a club that's been ravaged by injuries up front.
More News
-
Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Still looking for goal•
-
Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Healthy scratch for opener•
-
Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Cleared for opener, likely healthy scratch•
-
Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Will be examined further Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Hand swollen•
-
Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Inks one-year deal with Anaheim•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...