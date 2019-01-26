Gibbons produced two goals on six shots through nine games this month.

Gibbons, who also added a helper over that span, continues to serve in a bottom-six capacity. He racked up 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) to complement a plus-10 rating with the Devils last season, and few hockey pundits could have foreseen Gibbons averaging about four fewer minutes per game with Anaheim. But that's the reality of the situation, despite the fourth-year pivot playing for a club that's been ravaged by injuries up front.