Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Cleared for opener, likely healthy scratch
Gibbons (hand) has been cleared Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Mike Coppinger of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. However, he's not projected to be in the lineup for the contest and will likely serve as a healthy scratch instead.
Gibbons recorded a surprising 26 points -- 12 goals and 14 assists -- over 59 contests for the Devils last season, but it looks as though he will sit down for the opening-night tilt. He should remain in the mix to fill out the Ducks' bottom-six skaters this season, but a drop in ice time and production wouldn't be surprising.
