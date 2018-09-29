Gibbons is dealing with swelling in his hand, which stems from a blocked shot in Wednesday's home game against the Kings,

According to this latest report, Gibbons' hand is so swollen that the team cannot do any comprehensive tests until the swelling subsides. The pivot broke out with the Devils last season, adding 12 goals, 26 points and a plus-10 rating over 59 games. Gibbons signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Anaheim in July, which seems like an incredible value assuming he can shake off the injury and continue making strides in his fourth year at the top level.