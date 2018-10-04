Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Healthy scratch for opener
Gibbons (hand) was a healthy scratch in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
This was an expected move and although Gibbons has been cleared to return to action, he'll constantly be battling for a spot in Anaheim's bottom six. Last season, he tallied 26 points in 59 games with New Jersey.
