Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Hits waiver wire
Gibbons was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Gibbons served as a healthy scratch in three of Anaheim's previous seven outings and is averaging a mere 9:04 of ice time when he does suit up. By making the move to send the 30-year-old down to the minors, where he will likely head if he clears, the club could be paving the way to see how some of its young talents perform at the NHL level in what is quickly turning into a lost season.
More News
