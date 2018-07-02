Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Inks one-year deal with Anaheim
Gibbons signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Ducks on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
This seems like a really good value for the Ducks. Gibbons netted 12 goals and 26 points in just 59 games for the Devils last season, and while he's best served in a penalty-killing capacity, the centerman boasts a terrific shot and is known as a clutch performer. Don't expect him to play top-six minutes in Anaheim, but know that Gibbons has plenty of upside.
