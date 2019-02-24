Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Sent to San Diego
Gibbons was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday.
The 30-year-old failed to record a point in the team's last game and has only managed a pair of goals and three assists in 44 NHL games this season. Gibbons will now report to Anaheim's AHL affiliate and regardless of where he plays, the veteran does not belong on anyone's fantasy radar.
