Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Still looking for goal
Gibbons has yet to find the back of the net this season in 28 appearances.
Gibbons has been in and out of the lineup all year and is averaging just 10:26 of ice time, so it shouldn't come as a shock to see him struggling to produce. After setting career highs in goals (12), assists (14) and games played last year (59), the center was likely hoping to get more opportunities with the Ducks this season. Until he can take on a bigger role with the club, the Massachusetts native won't offer more than low-end fantasy value.
