Ducks' Brian Gibbons: Suiting up Friday
Gibbons will play in Friday's game versus the Flames, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibbons was waived by the Ducks a week ago, but he cleared and will now slot into the lineup since Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) is out. He has just five points in 43 outings, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect production out of the 30-year-old skater.
