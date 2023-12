McGinn scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The goal was McGinn's first of the season, and it cut the Capitals' lead to 4-3 midway through the third period. McGinn has played in four straight contests and appears to be gaining traction to be a regular on the fourth line. He's at two points, six shots on net, eight hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through six outings this season.