McGinn scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

McGinn snapped his five-game point drought, capitalizing on the Kraken's sloppiness in their own zone late in the second period. This was McGinn's third point over 12 games since he joined the Ducks. The winger is at 19 points, 90 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-3 rating through 72 outings between Anaheim and Pittsburgh this season, playing primarily in a middle-six role.