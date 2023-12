McGinn is away from the Ducks to attend the birth of his child and won't play Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.

McGinn is not a lock for the Ducks' lineup at this point in the season anyway, so his absence won't be noticed in fantasy. The 29-year-old has two points and 13 hits over 15 games this season. He should be available for Friday's game versus the Coyotes, though he'll likely continue to rotate with Ross Johnston on the fourth line.