McGinn scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

This was McGinn's second game with the Ducks after he was dealt from the Penguins in the Dmitry Kulikov trade. McGinn's goal came just 20 seconds after Andrei Kuzmenko put the Canucks ahead 2-1 in the second period. Despite being listed on the top line, McGinn saw just 13:16 of ice time -- it appears his usage will resemble that of a bottom-six forward, similar to the role he saw in Pittsburgh. He's at 11 tallies, six assists, 79 shots on net, 75 hits, 37 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 62 outings overall.