McGinn logged an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

McGinn missed the first 15 games of the season with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old forward played on the fourth line Wednesday, recording 12:07 of ice time and adding a shot on goal. The Ducks have gotten healthier at forward over the last week, so McGinn may have to compete with Ross Johnston and Brett Leason to stay in the lineup regularly.