McGinn logged an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

McGinn was listed on the top line but ranked last on the Ducks with 11:54 of ice time in the contest. He was still able to chip in his second point through six games with the team, helping out on a Trevor Zegras tally in the first period. McGinn is at 18 points, 87 shots on net, 77 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 66 outings between the Ducks and the Penguins this season.