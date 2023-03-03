The Ducks have picked up McGinn and a 2023 third-round pick from the Penguins in exchange for Dmitry Kulikov on Friday, RDS.ca reports.

McGinn was sent to the minors Wednesday after passing through waivers, but will likely be recalled by the Ducks, who are in need of forward help. McGinn had 10 goals and six assists in 60 games before his demotion.