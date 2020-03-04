Ducks' Bryce Kindopp: Secures entry-level deal

Kindopp inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Kindopp racked up 38 goals and 33 helpers in 60 games with WHL Everett this season. The 20-year-old figures to spend a year or two with AHL San Diego before getting an extended look with Anaheim. His offensive upside could make him worth stashing in deeper fantasy formats.