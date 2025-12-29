Clang posted a 15-save shutout in AHL San Diego's 3-0 win over Abbotsford on Sunday.

Clang picked up the first shutout of his AHL career with this effort. He's been good in limited time for the Gulls this season, going 5-1-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .916 save percentage over nine contests. Clang is a bit buried on the Ducks' organizational depth chart in goal, with Ville Husso typically being the next man up should the NHL club need reinforcements.