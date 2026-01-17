Clang posted a 19-save shutout in AHL San Diego's 1-0 win over Abbotsford on Friday.

Clang has two shutouts in his last five games. He's up to 7-2-3 with a 2.19 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. He's still fourth on the Ducks' organizational depth chart in goal, but Petr Mrazek's (lower body) absence has opened the door for Clang to see regular time with the Gulls over the last few weeks.