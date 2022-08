Clang will spend the 2022-23 campaign with Swedish club Rogle BK, the club announced Tuesday.

Clang came up through the Rogle youth system, including playing in 17 games for the club last season in which he posted a 10-5 record and .912 save percentage. Selected by the Penguins in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old netminder has yet to make the jump to North America but could link up with the Ducks' minor-league team following the end of the Swedish hockey season.