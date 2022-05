Clang put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Thursday.

Clang -- who was acquired by the Ducks at the trade deadline as part of the Rickard Rakell deal -- went 10-5-0 with a .914 save percentage in 17 appearances for Rogle BK this year. Originally selected by the Penguins in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang will likely be allowed to continue developing overseas before getting asked to report to North America.