Fowler notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Fowler has a helper in three of the last four games, with one coming at each strength. The 32-year-old set up Brett Leason's shortie to open the scoring midway through the first period. Fowler is up to 31 points, 88 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a minus-30 rating through 64 appearances this season.