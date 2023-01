Fowler tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fowler buried a net-front feed from Max Comtois to cut Anaheim's deficit to 3-2 in the second period. Fowler would later add an assist on Trevor Zegras' game-winning tally in the third. It's Fowler's first multi-point game since Nov. 27, while the goal was his first since Dec. 17. The 31-year-old blueliner now has five goals and 16 assists through 46 games this season.