Fowler notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Fowler has multiple points in four of his last seven games, and he's been held off the scoresheet only once in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points (five on the power play), 41 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 22 contests. The Ducks' power play hasn't been very good aside from games against the Kraken, but Fowler's still on the top unit, so he'll have prime chances to contribute.