Fowler notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

Fowler has a helper in two straight games. He's picked up the pace a bit lately with eight assists across his last 14 contests. The 32-year-old has seen a massive workload (25:15 of ice time per game) while racking up 20 points, 58 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 43 appearances. Fowler's role on the top pairing and first power-play unit bodes well for his rest-of-season numbers after often being on the second power-play unit in the first half of the campaign.