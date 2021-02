Fowler posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Fowler had the secondary helper on Maxime Comtois' third-period tally. The 29-year-old Fowler has assists in consecutive games and three helpers in his last five outings. He's up to five points, 24 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 16 contests.