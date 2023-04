Fowler notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Fowler has an assist in three straight games and four of the last five. This was his first power-play point since March 3. The 31-year-old defenseman has been a stabilizing presence on an otherwise shaky team, posting 47 points (14 on the power play) with 128 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 81 contests.