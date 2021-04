Fowler recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fowler helped out on a Jakob Silfverberg goal in the final minute of the game. The 29-year-old Fowler ended his five-game point drought. He's produced 17 points, 61 shots on net, 16 PIM and 32 blocked shots through 44 contests this season. Four of his points, all assists, have come with the man advantage.