Ducks' Cam Fowler: Bags two apples Tuesday
Fowler dished out a pair of helpers -- including one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.
Fowler's picked things up of late offensively, mustering four assists in the past three games after recording just one helper in the previous six. He's in the midst of an 11-game goal drought, but the heavily used defenseman continues to play solid two-way hockey. In addition to his offensive output in this one, Fowler also tied for the team lead with three blocked shots.
