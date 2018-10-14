Ducks' Cam Fowler: Blocks nine shots, team still loses
Fowler went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 road loss to the Stars, though he did record a career-high nine blocked shots.
Fowler may have missed the scoresheet, but his jaw-dropping blocked shot total really spun the dial in terms of fantasy scoring. In fact, he may have outscored certain players with single goal or assist outputs in select DFS contests -- it's just a shame that his fearless performance was expended in such a tough loss. Fowler and Co. will face the Blues in St. Louis on Sunday.
