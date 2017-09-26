Ducks' Cam Fowler: Blocks two shots

Fowler wasn't able to record a point in Sunday's 4-2 preseason defeat to Las Vegas.

Even though the 25-year-old didn't capitalize on his 6:29 of power-play time, he still recorded two blocked shots and two shots on goal. The Canadian also recorded a team high 25:56 of time on ice, an encouraging sign for the 2017-18 season. Fowler will likely slot into a first-line pairing with Sami Vatanen, and a 40 point year is certainly feasible.