Ducks' Cam Fowler: Breaks cold streak

Fowler posted a goal, assist, plus-3 rating and four shots on goal in a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday night.

This was the defenseman's first multi-point game since Feb. 3. In the last 11 games, he's only had one goal and three points, so perhaps Friday's performance will break Fowler out of his slump. The 26-year-old isn't getting as many pucks to the net as he did a season ago (95 versus 186 in 2016-17), but other than that, he's been a solid fantasy contributor this season. Fowler has eight goals and 21 points in 53 games.