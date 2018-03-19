Ducks' Cam Fowler: Chips in helper in win over Devils
Fowler recorded an assist, two shots and two blocked shots through 28:15 of ice time during Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.
The smooth-skating blueliner had missed the scoresheet in each of the past six games, so considering his go-to role, he was ripe for a rebound performance Sunday. His top-pairing gig at even strength and looks with the No. 1 power-play unit should enable Fowler to continue posting serviceable fantasy numbers moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...