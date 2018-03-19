Ducks' Cam Fowler: Chips in helper in win over Devils

Fowler recorded an assist, two shots and two blocked shots through 28:15 of ice time during Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

The smooth-skating blueliner had missed the scoresheet in each of the past six games, so considering his go-to role, he was ripe for a rebound performance Sunday. His top-pairing gig at even strength and looks with the No. 1 power-play unit should enable Fowler to continue posting serviceable fantasy numbers moving forward.