Ducks' Cam Fowler: Compiles two points on power play

Fowler posted a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The Ducks had a five-on-three in the second period, and Fowler went to work. He set up Adam Henrique for the first goal and then scored the go-ahead goal just 1:23 later. Fowler reached the 20-point mark Friday -- he has eight scores and 12 helpers in 38 contests. The 28-year-old has added 77 shots on goal, 43 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating this season.