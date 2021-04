Fowler scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Fowler danced around the offensive zone and fired a shot from the slot to put the Ducks ahead for the first time at 18:59 of the third period. That tally stood as the game-winner, Fowler's first such goal of the year. He's at five scores and 20 points in 50 appearances overall as a top-four option on the Ducks' blue line.