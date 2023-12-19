Fowler notched a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Fowler has three helpers over his last two games, which follows a stretch in which he logged just one assist over 10 outings. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to be the Ducks' top blueliner, though he's taken on a more defensive leaning with the emergence of rookies Pavel Mintyukov and Jackson LaCombe. Fowler has 15 points (eight on the power play), 40 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating while averaging 24:38 of ice time per contest through 31 games.