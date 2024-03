Fowler logged an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Fowler helped out on an Alex Killorn tally in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The assist was just Fowler's second point over his last eight outings. The 32-year-old defenseman is set for all of the most important situations down the stretch as the Ducks' top overall blueliner. He's produced 29 points, 83 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating through 61 appearances in a top-pairing role.