Fowler notched a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Fowler has a goal and two helpers over his last four contests, though he's also gone minus-5 in that span. The 31-year-old is up to 10 points through 17 outings, continuing his solid start to the campaign. He's added 23 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating so far.