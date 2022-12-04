Fowler scored a goal and added three blocks during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Wild.

Fowler released a power-play shot with a crowd in front of goalie Filip Gustavsson on Saturday. The screen helped Fowler score his first goal in six games after converting in back-to-back contests against the Blues on Nov. 19 and 21. The 30-year-old defenseman has collected 12 points during his past 10 games, despite the Ducks' recent struggles. Fowler accumulated a game-high 28:44 of ice time during the Ducks' fifth consecutive defeat.