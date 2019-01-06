Ducks' Cam Fowler: Could return Sunday
Fowler (face) skated on a pairing with John Manson during Saturday's practice and could play Sunday versus the Oilers, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.
Fowler wore a full shield to protect his face injury. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve before re-entering the lineup. The Ducks could certainly use Fowler's offensive abilities on the blue line, as they've scored just 11 goals over the last seven games -- all losses. The final verdict on Fowler's availability will be during warmups, which begin at 7:30 P.M. ET.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...