Ducks' Cam Fowler: Day-to-day after taking puck to face

Fowler left Tuesday night's game against the Predators with 3:02 remaining in the third period after a deflected puck struck him in the face, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.

Fowler still managed to skate for 23:34 in the contest, but the fluke play -- originating from a Craig Smith slap shot -- left him bloodied, and the defenseman understandably wasn't available for the overtime frame. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's road game against the Golden Knights.