Fowler logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Fowler has earned six assists over his last five games, though only one of those helpers has come with the man advantage. The defenseman continues to play at a pace that could see him challenge the career-best 42 points he put up last season. He's at nine goals, 25 helpers, 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 60 outings in 2022-23.