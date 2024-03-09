Fowler notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Fowler has a helper in each of the last two games, but he's picked up just three assists over his last nine outings. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 30 points (15 on the power play), 87 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating through 62 outings. While it's been a down year for the veteran, a surge over the final stretch of the season could allow him to reach the 40-point mark for a third straight campaign.