Ducks' Cam Fowler: Designated for IR

Fowler (leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Fowler's status remains up in the air after he underwent an MRI on Saturday according to coach Randy Carlyle. The Ducks are already without Sami Vatanen (shoulder) and Hampus Lindholm (shoulder), which leaves their blue line depth extremely thin. Prior to getting hurt, Fowler was averaging 26:14 of ice time and the team will no doubt struggle to replace his minutes.