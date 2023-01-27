Fowler notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Fowler has recorded multiple points in three of his last four games, and this is the second contest in a row he's gone plus-4. The 31-year-old defenseman is still putting up good scoring numbers despite a relatively lackluster supporting cast. He's at 26 points, 80 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 49 appearances this season, putting him on pace to challenge the career-best 42 points he produced in 76 outings a year ago.