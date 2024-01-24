Fowler notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Fowler helped out on the first and last goals of the game, giving him 20 assists on the year. He's picked up the pace with five assists over his last nine contests -- the 32-year-old is seeing better looks for offense since Jamie Drysdale was dealt to the Flyers. Fowler has 22 points, 69 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating through 47 appearances in a top-pairing role.