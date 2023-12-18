Fowler notched two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Fowler helped the Ducks grow the lead in the third period, helping out on goals by Alex Killorn and Troy Terry. Prior to Sunday, Fowler had produced just one assist over his last 10 outings. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 14 points, 40 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 30 contests overall. With the emergence of rookie Pavel Mintyukov on the top power-play unit, Fowler's mainly worked on the second unit, which explains why his scoring pace is down from the 48-point campaign he had in 82 appearances last season.