Fowler produced a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Fowler helped out on Jakob Silfverberg's second-period tally. With power-play helpers in consecutive games, Fowler is off to a strong start in a top-four role this year. The 29-year-old defenseman has added five blocked shots, and he should continue to see time with the man advantage throughout the year.