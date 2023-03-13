Fowler recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Fowler helped out on the Ducks' last three goals of the game. He's collected 11 helpers over his last 10 contests, providing excellent offense from the top pairing. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to nine goals, 32 assists, 105 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 67 appearances. He needs just one more helper to match his scoring line from last season -- there's a very good chance he resets his career high in points for the second straight year.