Fowler notched two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

One of Fowler's helpers came on the power play. The 31-year-old blueliner has been all or nothing on offense lately, with five multi-point efforts and six scoreless outings in his last 11 games. He's up to 30 points (12 on the power play), 95 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 56 contests overall. He's 12 points shy of matching the career-best 42 he posted in 76 outings last season -- a hot finish to 2022-23 could get him to that level again.